David Keenan’s Olympia gig will be a ‘celebration’

David Keenan’s latest single, ‘Good Friday’, released appropriately on Good Friday, sees the Dundalk singer-writer playing with words as only he can, mixing the sacred with the profane.

Named as one their favourite new tracks of the week by the Hotpress team, it’s just one of the many new songs which David is looking forward to sharing with Irish audiences as he plays a much delayed gig at the Olympia Theatre on May 5th as well as two gigs here in The Spirit Store.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020 brought an abrupt halt to the tour promoting his debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’.

“As soon as I released the first album, Covid happened. I was then days into the tour and everything shut down. Then during lockdown, I was writing songs all the time, and did another album, but didn’t get to tour that because of the restrictions that were i palce.”

"So this gig in the Olympia on May 5th is two years in the pipeline and it’s going to be a celebration.”

Joining him for that gig is Jinx Lennon, making it a real celebration of Dundalk talent.

"Jinx is a hero. He has an amazing new album out, ’Pet Rent’, and his body of work is incredibly inspiring. This is going to be an enchanting night – no doubt about it.”

Although he escaped to Spain for part of the pandemic, he has missed being able to go on the road and play, to share his songs and stories and to make that connection with live audiences.

"I have songs from the first record, songs from the second album ‘What Then’ that was released during the pandemic, and some new ones as well,” he says.

"It’s a great feeling to be playing again and there’s a great amount of positivity around.

While he got the chance to go tour America last autumn, supporting Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and playing some gigs on his own, he says that the restrictions around the pandemic meant it was ‘very stop-start with no consistancey and it was difficult to get any momentum at all.”

“I’ve been living rom gig to gig and I have a lot of new music that I want to start sharing.”

“It’s all about being able to get up there and uplift a room full of people and in turn get uplifted by them,” he says. “Time goes out the window and you are totally present in the moment.”

He’s now in the throes of organising the logistics, not just for the Olympia, but for two in the Spirit Store, which will see him supported by local band Orwells ‘84.

While the first gig on Saturday May 7th is sold out, there are still some tickets available for the following night.

He is also supporting the legendary David Gray when he plays Musgrave Park Cork on June 16th on the White Laddar 20th anniversary tour.

“I grew up listening to White Laddar,” he says .”Every home in the country had a copy of that album.”

The following day he’s off to Bundoran for the Sea Sessions and he also features in 20th season of Other Voices, currently airing on RTE 2.

“I am deeply grateful for being able to do these gigs because of the time I have been without it.”

It’s not just the makers of music who need this outlet, but the audiences as well, he says

"People are over saturated with screen-time. It’s time to get out in the real world and to share something tangible with other people in a room. It’s time to do what we’ve been doing since the beginning of time and we need it now more than ever.”

“Being back in Ireland with family and getting ready to play with the band again is great. I missed it so much. being back in Ireland with my feet on the soil again – it feels great.”

