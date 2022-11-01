D’Avenya not smelling the roses as thieves dig up plants

Planting the roses along the banks of the Castletown River

Members of the St Nicholas Avenue Residents Association committee with the newly planted roses in the summer

It’s suspected that mean thieves dug up a number of roses that had been planted during the summer by residents from St Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk.

The roses had been planted by the St Nicholas Avenue Residents’ Association Committee with the assistance of donations from local councillors.

"We have two areas that we plant, one on the green area along the riverbank in front of the funeral home and the other a large bed at the entrance to Boyle O’Reilly Terrace,” explains Micky. “We used to plant bedding plants in containers but I suggested this year that rather than having to put in new plants every year, we’d put in roses which would flower for longer and come back year after year.”

In addition to purchasing the roses, the committee also made new wooden planters to replace the existing ones which were showing their age.

The timber was delivered to Willie Dixon’s garden and he cut it into the correct lengths so that the new planters could be made.

“We planted up the roses and were watering them twice a week during the dry spell and they were looking great,” says Micky.

However, residents noticed on Wednesday that a large number of the roses were missing, with empty holes remaining where they appeared to have been dug up.

"It’s very disheartening,” says Micky. “The roses and planters cost around €1,000 and the committee members put in a lot of hard work. People were taking a great pride in them.”

He says that the roses don’t appear to have been dumped along the riverbank and while he couldn’t rule out that they had been thrown into the river and swept away with the tide, he suspects they make have been stolen and planted in someone’s garden.

It’s not the first time that the flowerbed maintained by the residents have been damaged.

"Bedding plants were taken previously, especially around Patrun Sunday.”

He said that the gardai had been notified about this latest incident and it’s hoped the culprits will be identified through CCTV footage.