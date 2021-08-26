Daughters of Charity have long history in the town

VARIOUS religious communities have served the town well down the years and the great history of such work is reflected in St Peter’s cemetery and the many, many names of those long gone.

The Daughters of Charity is one such group and looking at the memorial stone on their plot recently, I wondered about the first name on the list, Sr Aloysius Toner who died 125 years ago this year.

Sister Aloysius of the House of Charity, Fair street, was just 33 when she passed away. She had been a Sister for 13 years,.

Her funeral was a huge affair and her remains were removed to St Peter’s Church and placed on a catafalque in front of the high altar. Her funeral mass was the following day and Right Rev Monsignor Robert Murphy, P P, V G presided: The celebrant was tbe Rev J St Clarke.

The boys from the Industrial School on Fair Street followed the coffin, along with 20 to 30 sisters.

100 years ago, in 1921, the death took place of Sister Gabriel Fagan at the age of 59. She was a native of Multifarnham, Co. Westmeath, and was 34 years in the religious, many of those years spent in Drogheda, ‘most of which time she spent in Drogheda ministering assiduously to the sick poor of the town. She was held in the deepest affection by the children under her charge in the school attached to the Institution,’ the DI reported.

The Celebrant. was Rev. J. McCooey, C.C., Mell.

Another of those named is Sister Patrick Bayle, Sisters of Charity, St. Vincent’s Convent Drogheda, who died in the 53rd year of her religious life. She was trained in Carysfort Training College, Blackrock Dublin, and then entered the Community in 1916. She did her novitiate in St. Vincent’s, Millhill, London, ond from there went to the School for the Blind, Toll Cross, Glasgow, where she spent a year. Sister Patrick then moved to Drogheda, where she spent the rest of her life teaching in St. Vincent’s National School. She was survived by her two sisters, Kathleen and Edith, both from Ranelagh, Dublin. .

Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul was celebrated in St. Peter’s Church, Drogheda, by Rt. Rev. Monsignor H. Laverty, P.P., V.G., assisted by Rev. J. Crowley C.C., and Rev. T. Daly, Chaplain.