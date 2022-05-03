Darkness Into Light returns this weekend

The first post pandemic Darkness Into Light walk kicks off in the early hours of this Saturday, May 7th, with a few days left to sign up for the unique event.

This will be the first in person walk since 2019, and thousands of people are expected to join across Louth.

In Dundalk, the event will begin and end at DkIT, and anyone taking part, or hoping to sign up on the morning are advised to arrive before 4a.m. The Darkness Into Light Dundalk team will be on hand in the main campus canteen.

Founder of the Dundalk event, Sean Kelly, said the team were “really excited” about welcoming everyone back in person.

"Nothing beats the collective support of having everyone together, doing one walk together, so we are really looking forward to it.”

The walk will begin at 4.15. Some parking will be available on campus, and can be accessed via the main campus entrance, and Crowne Plaza entrance. Organisers are advising that, where possible, car pooling is recommended.

To log on ahead of the weekend event, check out Darkness Into Light Dundalk on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.