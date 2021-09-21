Dara taking to the open road for Hillclimb Masters in Portugal

North Louth man Dara Fay will fly the flag for Ireland when he competes in the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA) Hill Climb Masters in Portugal next month.

Dara, who has been competing in motor sports for 37 years, will join the Irish team at the world renowned event taking place in Braga from October 8th to 10th.

“Hillclimbing is a motorsport that takes place on tarmac roads all across Ireland where you compete against the clock on courses up to 3 kilometres long. It has a great mixture of cars from single seater racers to saloons and vintage cars,” Dara told the Argus.

He explained that the FIA Hillclimb Masters is a bi-annual event that brings together the winners of national championships from all across Europe to compete together both as individuals and in the nations cup.

“It has been going since 2014 and its location in Europe changes for each event.”

Dara’s qualification for the Masters event came after he was placed third in the Irish championships in 2019.

“I have been competing in various types of Motorsport in Ireland for 37 years and started Hillclimb motor racing in 2016,” he added.

"Since then, I have won the Southern National Saloon Car title as well as many class titles and this year I competed in the Northern Ireland Hillclimb Championship where I have won my particular class and finished 1st overall in the NI Leaders Championship in my first season.”

“This will be my second FIA Hillclimb Masters event. In 2018 I represented Ireland in the nations cup in the historic city of Gubbio, Italy together with three other team-mates."

“There was no Masters event last year due to Covid, so this year Ireland will have seven cars including my own competing and our goal is to try and win the nations cup as well as high individual honours."

Before the competition itself begins, he explained that getting to the event will involve a lot of logistical planning.

‘It will be a long journey taking us from Rosslare to Bilbao on a 27 hour ferry and then a seven drive hour down to the city of Braga in Portugal where the Masters is taking place.”

‘They are always a fantastic spectacle though, and draw huge crowds, so the team is really looking forward to representing our country.”