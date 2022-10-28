Danish celebrities ‘bowled over’ by warm welcome in Co Louth

The gentle art of local road bowls got the Hollywood treatment recently when a television crew from Denmark no less turned up to give it a go!

The Baltray road at Queensboro was cordoned off while eight famous Danish personalities (we’ll just have to take their word for that), completed a challenge for a well-known programme in their native land!

Their mission upon landing in Ireland was to familiarise themselves with unique sports here in this country. They would then compete against each other throughout the series of programmes which will be featured in Denmark.

“This is a big programme back in our country and we were looking to expand its appeal to sports and disciplines that we are not familiar with,” explained Danish TV Producer Kristina Didrikson.

"We came across some of these in your country and we decided to make contact and bring the participants to Ireland to experience these sports. Today has been a fantastic introduction to our intention and we can’t believe the reception we have received and all our personalities are enjoying the fun of learning how to bowl. However, they may not be laughing when it becomes a more serious challenge to them when we are making the programmes back home”.

Noel Carr, who is secretary of the Drogheda & District Road Bowls Club, explained how they had been contacted by the Danish TV Company to take part in their programme.

“Obviously they looked us up and there is a girl from Cork now living and working in television in Denmark and she was the one who introduced them to Road Bowling and our club,” explains Noel. “We have most of our club members here today, including father and son All Ireland Champions, Peter and JP Clinton, and with the Danish film production crew and celebrities the fun and banter has been great.”

The celebrities said they were all amazed with the road bowls and how the members can throw the bowl so far. Exhibitions were given by several members of the Drogheda and District Road Bowl throwers.

"We are delighted in the manner in which they have joined in the fun and listened intently to the tuition and instruction that was given to them by our founder member Donal Lucey,” adds Noel. “ The whole party were in exuberant form when they arrived and had a meal locally before they arrived at Queensboro. They filmed the viaduct and of course took shots of the famous river Boyne and the area, which will feature on TV in Denmark”.

When the Road Bowling demonstrations and tuition had finished, the evening ended with a fun ‘Ireland versus Denmark’ Road Bowls contest which was filmed.

Three contestants were picked from both groups and some allowances were made for the foreign visitors. It went to the last throw of a fun filled contest and true to form, it was the ‘Ireland’ team who prevailed as victors.

Whilst there was a serious side to the filming of the event, it was thoroughly enjoyed by all who took part and especially the residents of Queensboro who joined with the spirit of the occasion as well as the passing motorists using the road.