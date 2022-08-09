Dangers of swimming highlighted after close call at River Nanny

The pedestrian bridge at the River Nanny in Laytown is a popular place to jump off to swim, but people are being warned of the dangers after a recent incident.

With another warm spell of weather forecast for the week ahead, parents are being advised to warn children of the danger of swimming in areas not protected by lifeguards.

This comes in the wake of an incident in Laytown last Sunday afternoon, where it was reported that two boys from Bettystown were assisted from the water after jumping from the bridge which crosses the River Nanny.

According to social media, one boy was fine jumping but his friend couldn't swim. The first boy tried to help but both went under and struggled. Two women and a man jumped in and a buoy was thrown from the bridge.

Both were said to have swallowed water and were shaken. They were asked to tell a parent and seek medical advice.

An average of nine people drown every month nationwide and Water Safety Ireland is urging the public to be mindful of the following advice during the current spell of warm weather.

Swim within your depth and stay within your depth.

Swim between the red and yellow flags at a Lifeguarded waterway, listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards. Otherwise swim in areas that are known locally as safe and where there are ring buoys present for rescues.

Avoid swimming in unfamiliar areas that are potentially unsafe. Ask for local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim. Pay attention to any safety signage.

Always supervise children closely and never leave them alone near water.

Alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings. Do not mix it with water activities.

Visit www.watersafety.ie for more information.