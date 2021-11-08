Damning EPA report highlights Louth waste water concerns

A damning report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlighted three areas in Louth where there are major waste water concerns.

The national report outlined 34 towns and villages across the country where raw sewage was released directly into the local environment every day last year, due to the lack of a treatment plant.

This included Omeath in north Louth, which is set to continue to dump waste water until 2023, by which time it is hoped a planned new treatment plant serving a population of 1,600, will be in operation.

Dundalk and Dunleer were also highlighted among the areas where improvements are needed to prevent waste water from harming rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters.

The EPA were critical of what was described as slow progress, saying that it could take up to two decades before many of these waste water concerns are rectified.

Irish Water have responded to the latest EPA report, saying that “consistent progress in upgrading wastewater treatment and eliminating the discharge of raw sewage to Ireland’s rivers, lakes and coastal areas” is being made.

"In the last six years, Irish Water has prioritised areas where it can support housing and development and have the greatest environmental impact, particularly in locations where raw sewage was discharging into our rivers and seas,’ said Michael Tinley, Irish Water.

“In Louth, Irish Water is progressing with plans to end the discharge of raw sewage with the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Omeath. Irish Water recently signed a contract with Veolia Water Ireland Limited to complete this essential project and works are due to commence in the coming weeks. Irish Water is also in the process of upgrading the existing wastewater network in Omeath."

He added: “This project will be delivered as part of the Shared Waters Enhancement & Loughs Legacy (SWELL) project, a €35m EU-funded project which aims to improve the quality of water in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle through the upgrade of wastewater assets on both sides of the border.”

The spokesman said that progress is also being made at Dundalk Wastewater Treatment Plant where upgrade works to sludge treatment infrastructure are addressing maintenance and health and safety issues.

"Irish Water is also delivering an extensive programme of upgrade works at the Drogheda Wastewater Treatment Plant. Works already completed include; odour control unit upgrades; works to three primary settlement tanks and two aeration tanks and the installation of additional temporary treatment at the East Meath pumping station that conveys wastewater to the plant to reduce the potential for septicity of the wastewater.

He added “Having a modern, sustainable and functional wastewater network is critical in order to protect our environment and to support housing and economic growth in the years ahead. Irish Water is working closely with the EPA and our other partners, including local authorities, to ensure this can be delivered in the most efficient and sustainable way through the use of cutting edge technologies, science and engineering expertise, and meaningful engagement with local communities around Ireland.

“There is no doubt that challenges remain. Much of the infrastructure for safely collecting and treating wastewater around the country has suffered from decades of under-investment. But Irish Water has a plan in place to address these deficiencies and we are making real progress. Continued investment will be required in the coming years to build a modern, fit-for-purpose wastewater network but we are confident that we are on track to achieving that aim.”