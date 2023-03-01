Damage to biodiversity should not be ‘underestimated’ as Louth fire service tackle extensive mountain fires

Vast tracts of the mountain at Slievetrasna have been left charred after fires were lit on Tuesday night, the last night of the 'controlled burning' season. Picture: Derek Watters

Acres of burnt heather at Slievetrasna after fires were lit on Tuesday night, the last night of the 'controlled burning' season. Picture: Derek Watters

As the sky north of Dundalk shone red on Tuesday evening, some people thought it was a display of the Northern Lights.

It was, however, the glow of a chain of fires believed to have been lit on the Slievetrasna mountain by farmers to take advantage of the last day on which ‘controlled burning’ is allowed.

The fires spread quickly, sending smoke billowing into the air which could be smelt across a wide area.

A number of units from Dundalk Fire Service attended at the blaze which left just over 38 acres of young heather blackened and scorched.

Fortunately, a number of tracks in the area acted as firebreaks, preventing the blaze from spreading. It did come within metres of the Coillte plantation where a firebreak created in recent years ensured the fire didn’t spread to the forest.

Local wildlife enthusiast Derek Watters, who inspected the damage on Wednesday afternoon said that while the vegetation will grow back “the devastation to the biodiversity of the area should not be underestimated.”

"Thousands of insects, which provide food for nesting birds in the months ahead, will have perished. The vegetation which provides shelter and security for these same birds is gone. There are only a handful of Red Grouse records for Co Louth in the past half a century. One record was less than 100m from the fire.

He said that the area has one of the highest concentrations of skylark he’s seen anywhere in Ireland. “While some may have already established territories here, thankfully it is too early for them to have started nest building. I counted 13 skylark and 6 meadow pipits flying about the charred remains.”

These fires come almost three years after a massive fire raged out of control for days at Slievenaglough causing devastation to wildlife and habitats.

”It will take thousands of years to repair the damage caused by that fire,” said Derek.

In a statement highlighting the ban on the cutting of hedges and controlled burning from March 1, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, said there had been “disturbing reports of fires being deliberately lit around the country, including in Kerry and my own constituency of Carlow-Kilkenny. While legal, these fires damage nature, worsen air pollution, impact people’s health, degrade watercourses and threaten the safety of people and property.”

He added that as of March 1 “such fires are illegal, and those that intend to set them should be aware that all across the country, our National Parks and Wildlife Service has more rangers on the ground than ever before. We're also using new technologies, including aerial monitoring, to protect nature against wildlife crime.”

"We're in a biodiversity crisis and we all have a part to play in making space for nature to survive and thrive. I’m appealing to everyone to do your bit and play your part to help us protect our precious hedgerow and upland habitats, which provide such important refuge for nature at this crucial time of year.

"If you see what you suspect to be a hedge-cutting or burning offence - report it in confidence to your local local NPWS office or Garda station, and report fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services on 112 or 999.”