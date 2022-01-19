Damage control: protect East Meath dunes before it’s too late.

The East Meath dunes have seen a huge increase in footfall in the past few years.

An East Meath representative is seriously concerned for the future of the dunes at Bettystown and Mornington beaches.

Cllr Tom Behan has called on Meath County Council to enter into an agreement with the relevant stake holders to enter into a scheme of works that would seek to protect the dune system that has been heavily eroded over the past number of years.

"The area in question is the dune system between Bettystown and Mornington which has over the past number of years seen a heavy increase in footfall,” says Cllr Behan. “and with so many people traversing the dunes with no established walk way, the resulting damage has been that the marram grass has fallen away and thus the dunes have begun to erode away”.

Cllr Behan has called on the council to address this through working with local stake holders and community groups to begin a targeted programme of marram grass planting to ensure the survival of the dunes system.

“I was delighted to recently organise a meeting with Council Officials from the Environment

Department and the Heritage Office in conjunction with Members from the Local Golf Club, Tidy Towns Group and Sonairte,” he added. “During our on site visit we took a detailed tour of the area and highlighted specific areas of concern and devised a scheme of works that would allow us to conduct the works in a piecemeal fashion that would ensure the works were conducted in an effective and sustainable manner”.

He also said it is apparent that if this programme is to be conducted, a permanent walkway needs to be established, encouraging walkers to stick to a specific path, ensuring the dune system will no longer be subject to varying pedestrian routes and will allow the marram grass to thrive further protecting the dune system.

"Ideally we would envisage putting a boardwalk between Bettystown and Mornington and we will continue to work closely with the Council, stake holders and Bettystown Tidy Towns to achieve this.,” says Cllr Behan. “This would be a significant undertaking and is quite a large body of work but if successful it would not only serve to protect the longevity of the dune system but would also be a fantastic amenity to coastal Meath”.