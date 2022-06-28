Daft report reveals surging house prices across Louth

Average house prices in Louth have now risen to €266,000, up 9% over the last year, according to the latest figures from property website daft.ie.

But the rises have shown some signs of slowing as the 9% this year is compared to a rise of 14% seen a year ago. Overall, prices are109% above its lowest point, which is generally regarded as the post Celtic Tiger crash era.

The increases in Louth are more than double the national average, which was 3.8% on between March and June, the largest three-month gain in nearly two years,

The number of homes available to buy on June 1st stood at just over 12,400, up from an all-time low of just 10,000 three months earlier. There are now slightly more homes available to buy in Ireland than a year ago, the first time since mid-2019 that this has been the case. As in 2019, improved availability is being driven by Dublin (where stock for sale is up 4.5% year-on-year) and the rest of Leinster (where it is up 10.8%).

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: "The housing market has been characterized for a number of years by strong demand, boosted recently by unexpected savings, but supply that has been steadily weakening. There are some signs that both sides of the market may be turning. On the supply side, the number of homes listed over the last twelve months has increased by 30% since early 2021, although it still remains 15% below the peak in 2019, while construction of new homes is set to reach a post-Celtic Tiger high this year.

“On the demand side, the rise in interest rates, prompted by inflation, will feed through to housing demand in due course. At the same time, sentiment among those active in the housing market has eased back, with expected inflation in housing prices over the next year below 1%, compared to over 5% three months ago. Expected inflation is one of the key drivers of immediate housing demand, so if prospective buyers feel they have more time to choose, they may take that opportunity.”