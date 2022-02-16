Cyclists have your say on local transport in online survey

The Drogheda Cycling Group is encouraging Drogheda residents to complete the Public Consultation Survey on active travel in Drogheda that has just been launched by Meath and Louth county councils.

Chairperson Noel Hogan said “This survey represents a real opportunity for people in Drogheda to make a difference to our town. We want to be able to share our roads in a safe manner and sensible infrastructural improvements is a key part of this. Louth and Meath county councils are in listening mode and now is the time for cyclists of all ages to let their voices be heard”.

Treasurer Daniel Danko said “The Drogheda Cycling Group believes in access for all, we want to see cycling becoming the most sensible mode of transport in and around Drogheda for commuters, school kids and anyone else who has reason to travel into Ireland’s largest town. Drogheda can become a beacon of real change towards Active Travel and this survey is an essential part of making this happen. Complete it for yourself, complete it for your children, for your friends, for anyone who wants to see Drogheda have a bright and active future”.



The survey can be found and completed here:

https://eu.surveymonkey.com/r/DroghedaTransportStrategy