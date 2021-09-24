Customers warned that flushing will cause further water discolouration next week

Photo of a glass of dirty tap water posted by a Dundalk resident on social media earlier this when Irish Water was flushing out the mains

Irish Water and Louth County Council have warned house holders to expect further water discolouration next week as they commence the third phase of watermains flushing in Dundalk.

This third phase will get underway on Monday, September 27th and follows the completion of the second phase which took place earlier this week - leading to complaints from householders in various parts of town about the murky quality of water coming from their taps.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Irish Water said “Following a large burst in Dundalk in June, manganese sediment became dislodged and carried through the network causing some customers to experience temporary discoloured water. These essential flushing works are required to clear any remaining manganese sediment from the distribution network and reduce the likelihood of future discolouration issues at the customer tap.

"These flushing activities are part of an overall action plan to address discolouration issues associated with high manganese levels found in the source water that feeds into Cavanhill water treatment plant. A programme of works at the Cavanhill water treatment plant has already been carried out including the installation of an interim Manganese treatment system to reduce manganese levels in the final treated water.

They warned that while the flushing works is being carried out, , customers in the following locations will experience temporary discoloured water as sediment becomes dislodged, between Monday 27 September and Friday 1 October; Edenagrena , Drumcah, Killaconner Tullagee, Ash Little, Carrickmullan, Killycroney, Toprass, Carrickrobin, Mullabohy, Knockcor, Carnroe, Dunbin Big, Thomastown, Kilcurly, Donaghmore, Littlemill Ballybarrack, Carreagh, Dunbin Big, Tates & Carrans Park, Newtown, Longwalk, Oliver Plunkett Park, Mac Swiney Street, O’Hanlon Park, Father Murray Park, Church Street, Phillip Street, Legion Avenue, Culhane Street, Newry Road, Armagh Road, Liosdubh , Coulter Estate, Lisdoo, Dowdallshill, Doylesfort Road, Racecourse Road, Ath Lethan, Faughart, Carnmore , Annies , Balriggan, Carnbeg, Carrickedmond, Stranacarry, Chapel Street , Broughton Street, Castle Road, St. Patrick Terrace, St. Brigids Terrace, New Street, Seatown, Mary Street North, Bachelors Walk, St. Marys Road, Yorke Street, Nicholas Street, Market Street, Wolfe Tone Terrace and Fairgreen Row.

Customers will be given advance notice of when the next phase of flushing works will commence.

Any customers seeing discoloured water coming from their cold kitchen tap are advised to run the tap for a few minutes to restore the clear colour. If the colour does not restore to clear, customers are advised not the drink the water as a precaution, and should contact Irish Water using the contact details below.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers when flushing is complete but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential works are underway.