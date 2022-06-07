Customers warned of possible disruption as Irish Water carries out repairs on Dublin Road

Irish Water will be carrying out repairs on the Dublin Road on Wednesday June 8th

Householders and business owners on the Dublin Road, (between Xerox Junction and Felda Junction), Dundalk and surrounding areas a rebeing warned that they may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages tomorrow as Irish Water carries out essential leak repair works. The works are scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 8th from 10am until 6pm.

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible. It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

“Irish Water understands that essential maintenance works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause,” Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.