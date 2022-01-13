Louth

Current speed limit ‘obviously too fast’ says councillor over present limit at Sexton’s on old Dublin Road

Traffic on the Dublin road, Haggardstown. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Traffic on the Dublin road, Haggardstown. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Calls for greater public awareness on how to apply for changes to speed limits on roads around the county emerged at the January meeting of Dundalk Town Council.

Cllr. Marianne Butler raised concerns about the R132 in the vicinity of Sexton’s Pub, where she said the current speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour was “obviously too fast”.

