Current speed limit ‘obviously too fast’ says councillor over present limit at Sexton’s on old Dublin Road

Calls for greater public awareness on how to apply for changes to speed limits on roads around the county emerged at the January meeting of Dundalk Town Council.

Cllr. Marianne Butler raised concerns about the R132 in the vicinity of Sexton’s Pub, where she said the current speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour was “obviously too fast”.

She said the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, introduced a new process in December, the Speed Limits Appeals procedure, where any member of the public, who doesn’t agree with a speed limit on any particular road can contact their local authority and fill in a form which the council must look at.

Cllr Butler suggested that it would be “useful for a presentation to be given to the members as to how this is going to work.”

She added that she had lodged an appeal, as a private citizen, in relation to the R132.

Councillors heard that on the last occasion traffic counts were carried out, only three out of 22 raised speeding as an issue. He said he hoped more traffic counts will be done this year.

Cllr. Liam Reilly welcomed the comments, saying that he would like to know more about the process.

He also asked if there was further information about illegal signage, a matter which he raised before Christmas.