Cuchulainn Ladies in gear for ‘Lap of Louth’

Jacqueline Healy, Sarah Fagan, Deirdre Armstrong and Mary Gilmore, Cuchulainn Cycling Club at the launch of The Women's Lap of Louth which starts at the DkIT Sports Arena on Sunday 14th August 2022. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The ladies of Cuchulainn Cycling Club are gearing up for the all female ‘Lap of Louth’ taking place as part of the Her Outdoors Sport Ireland Initiative.

Covid restrictions led to the popular event being cancelled over the last two years, so it will be a very special return to the roads for the club with members setting off from DkIT Sport for some all important training this week.

Mary Gilmore, who is part of the organising committee told The Argus that is the first time the event is being held since 2019.

“Her Outdoors week is being held from 8th -14th August, so it is an opportunity to celebrate with a leisurely cycle in the company of the women from Cuchulainn Cycling Club on the Women's Lap of Louth taking place on Sunday August 14th.”

She added that the Sport Ireland initiative “designed to encourage more women and girls to discover the sheer joy of being outdoors and at the same time taking the opportunity to increase their fitness by participating in some recreational activities.”

“With the growing popularity of cycling, why not join the ladies of the Cuchulainn Cycling Club on Sunday 14th August who have organised a spectacular women’s cycle.”

“This spin or Lap of Louth will take you through the lush and leafy lanes and roads of County Louth where you can enjoy its beautiful and historic villages such as Annagassan and Kilsaran, its enviable coastline looking across to the majestic Mournes and onwards to the historic Boyne valley for those who choose the longer cycle."

Two routes will be on offer to suit all abilities with complimentary water and snacks on route, finishing off with food and craic at DKIT Sports Centre.

Both routes of either 55k or 85k will be clearly signposted and will be well marshalled.

Mary added: “This is not a competition. It is a wonderful opportunity to get out on your bike, enjoy some 'me time' and simply enjoy the day - feel free to go at your own pace as we are all in this together.”

To join the fun, online registration is preferred at www.touroflouth.com but can also be done on the day. To keep up to date with Cuchulainn Ladies news follow them on Instagram: womens_lap_of_louth, Facebook :Women's Lap of Louth and Twitter: #womenslapoflouth2022