Crosscause appeals for donations for winter aid trucks for Ukrainian refugees

Crosscause is sending out aid to Easten Europe again this winter

The Co Louth based charity Crosscause, which is supporting refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine, is appealing to the public to support their winter appeal, which will see them sending out truckloads of aid to those facing a grim winter.

Founded in 2003 by Conor Hughes, the charity began by working with orphans in Romania and since then has expended its work into Eastern Europe and West Africa.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have been supporting Ukrainian refugees who have travelled to Romania.

Conor, who has just returned from visiting the charity’s operations at the Ukrainian border, says that eleven refugees are being accommodated in Casa Bridget in Romania, while aid is sent across the border to hospitals, communities and the Ukrainian army.

They are now planning to send out four 40ft containers of aid to Romania and Ukraine and are appeal to people to help by donating dry and tinned foodstuffs, bedding, furniture, warm clothing, toiletries, including hygiene products, baby products, Sudocream, nappies and baby clothes.

The supplies will also help alleviate the hardship of the coming winter in refugee centres both in Ukraine and Romania. Having provided help for over 30 years, they understand the crisis these people go through each winter, which this year has been exacerbated by the war in the Ukraine and the energy crisis.

Thanks to the dedication of their volunteers, they have helped to build the Casa Bridget home for orphans with special needs and a day centre in Romania, where they also work with communities on healthcare and housing. In Ghana they have focused on education and healthcare, building classrooms and providing educational and medical equipment to communities as well as organising eye treatment and surgery,

Their most recent project, started in September 2021, involves the building of two new homes in Ghana, to provide housing for up to 80 children.

The trucks bringing winter aid to Eastern Europe depart on Sunday November 13 and donations can made this weekend at the AOH Centre Blackrock, while monetary donations can be made online at www.crosscause.ie

This year they have also launched a shoebox appeal for families and schools. Shoeboxes can be dropped off at Beat It Music, Main Street Blackrock, Co. Louth.

They will also be holding their annual fundraising day on December 26 in Blackrock.

​