Cross erected at mass rock site does not have council blessing

The erection of a celtic cross and grotto beside a mass rock in Rockmarshall on the Cooley peninsula is being investigated by Louth County Council.

The blue metal cross and grotto were erected last summer following the discovery of mass rock when land was being cleared on private property, close to the popular Annaloughan looped walk.

The mass rock, which is referred to in the Duchas folklore collection, was discovered in 2019 and is believed to be one of four in the parish.

To celebrate its discovery and to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the apparitions at Medjugorje, the landowner and neighbours from the local community worked together to erect the large blue celtic style cross and grotto.

A number of local contractors gave their labour for free and donations were also made towards the creation of the grotto.

The centrepiece is a white marble statue of Our Lady which was imported from China and there are also statues of St Bernadette and Our Lady of Lourdes

There’s a planted rockery, solar garden lights and seating, with a path leading up to it from the narrow road, known locally as Beck’s Lane.

The views of the surrounding countryside and across Dundalk Bay are spectacular, with only birdsong breaking the silence.

A video has been posted on Youtube documenting the making and erection of the cross as well as the commissioning of the statue of Our Lady and building of the grotto

It explains that the statue was commissioned from a Chinese sculpture workshop in March 2021 and shipped to Dublin via Singapore and Rotterdam.

The 2m statue and pedestal were put in place on Thursday August 21st 2021.

As the cross and grotto are on private land, it wasn't thought that planning permission was needed.

However, Louth County Council have written to the land-owner, stating that it is an unauthorised structure and that they should seek retention or remove it or else face fines and possible legal proceedings.