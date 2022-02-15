Louth

Cross erected at mass rock site does not have council blessing

The grotto and celtic cross which have been erected following the discovery of a mass rock at Rockmarshall in north Louth Expand
The statue of Our Lady and a large blue metal celtic cross which have been erected in Rockmarshall Expand
The statue of Our Lady which was commissioned from a marble workshop in China to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the apparitions in Medjugorje Expand
The celtic cross and grotto as seen from the laneway leading to the Annaloughan looped walk Expand

Margaret Roddy

The erection of a celtic cross and grotto beside a mass rock in Rockmarshall on the Cooley peninsula is being investigated by Louth County Council.

The blue metal cross and grotto were erected last summer following the discovery of mass rock when land was being cleared on private property, close to the popular Annaloughan looped walk.

