Cross community efforts needed to join the Big Boyne Clean-Up

Louth and Meath have joined forces before for ckean-ups, as these local councillors show!

It’s hoped the two counties of Louth and Meath can unite to join in the Big Boyne Clean-up on Saturday April 1st 2023, to help clean along the river and connect with your local community.

The Boyne Rivers Trust, in collaboration with various community and voluntary groups across Meath and Louth, are organising a clean-up day for the Boyne River, meeting at six locations across the Boyne catchment.

East Meath councillor Elaine McGinty is one of the organisers and is hoping to rally the troops for a good cause.

"We would love if as many people as could join us! – the more the merrier, and we will provide all equipment, plus snacks and chats,” says Cllr McGinty.

The clean-ups will take place in Mornington, Oldbridge, Slane, Navan and Trim from 11am-1pm. A clean-up in Drogheda will take place from 2pm-4pm. For more information and to-sign up for your chosen location, please use our sign-up form https://forms.gle/Rpv1LAuECW4YuMMn6

Signing-up in advance will enable the group to prepare a volunteer clean-up pack for you on the day.

This event is being organised by the Boyne Rivers Trust in collaboration with Trim and Drogheda Tidy Towns, Wild About Navan, the Gaelic Woodland Project, Sonairte and Cllr. Elaine McGinty. The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and Meath County Council are also supporting the initiative.

“We hope that everybody with an interest in their local river will take part in this exciting clean-up event as part of National Spring Clean. Please sign-up and join us at your local meeting point,” explains Aoife McGrath, Community Water Officer for Counties Meath, and Kildare. “It promises to be a brilliant day and will enable you to connect with your local community, help protect your local environment and help restore your local waterbody. We are very much looking forward to welcoming you on the day and we hope that you will join us!”

This event it is a community-run initiative and is being assisted by The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and Meath County Council, which is providing the clean-up equipment and waste collection services.

Gaelic Woodland Project is a 100% volunteer-run Registered Charity, founded for both the creation of a new native woodland and the development of methodologies to turn invasive species into biofuel.

Wild About Navan is an urban nature conservation project to protect, explore, share and learn from the diverse natural habitats that surround us in Navan.

Trim Tidy Towns is no stranger to success as Trim Co. Meath was named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2022.

Sonairte is an environmental charity established in 1988 that runs Sonairte Visitor Eco-Centre at the Ninch, Laytown.

The centre is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 5pm.

The Boyne Rivers Trust was established in 2021 to protect and secure the value of the river Boyne as a wild, healthy, natural river, valued by all. This reflects the ethos of the Rivers Trust Movement in Ireland and the UK. The Trust is currently voluntarily run by a board of 8 directors and non-executive advisors.

For more information contact your local Community Water Officer, Aoife McGrath at amcgrath@lawaters.ie. Alternatively, you can find further information at https://forms.gle/iJ4CB17zg5SWzWpp7