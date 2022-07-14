Croí Cónaithe funds will help people to refurbish vacant buildings in Louth and Meath

The Government’s new Croí Cónaithe fund will help people to refurbish vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages in Louth and East Meath for housing.

The new €50 million Croí Cónaithe Towns Fund has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd. “This fund will be crucial to bringing vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages in the North East back into residential use.”

“We have areas experiencing quite serious vacancy and dereliction in parts of Louth and East Meath and we want to breathe new life into these communities and ensure they are better places in which to live, to work and to raise families.

“The scheme is set to benefit those who wish to turn a formerly vacant house or building into their principal private residence and become part of the community in the area.

“The Fund will be delivered through both Louth and Meath County Councils who will provide a grant to support the refurbishment of vacant properties, with priority given to applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

“A grant of up to €30,000 will be available for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as a home before now.

“Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. This can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

“It is intended that the Crói Cónaithe Fund will apply in all towns with a population of over 400 people, and also to some smaller villages, which may not be defined towns or villages for the purposes of the CSO Census mapping but with sufficient provision of services and amenities.”