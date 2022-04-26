Crisis management team set up for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Louth

St Mary's Drumcar has been mooted as an option to house refugees from Ukraine.

Louth County Council have set up a crisis management team in response to the arrival of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Councillors heard at the monthly meeting that finding accommodation was the biggest challenge, as hundreds of Ukrainians continue to arrive in Ireland every day.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said that the local authority were “on a day to day basis dealing with critical issues” and were continually liasing with the department on housing, as well as other matters.

She said a crisis management team was set up, led by Director of Service Catherine Duff, in response to the arrival of people from Ukraine.

The Chief Executive said that the seven-day daily average of the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country had fallen from over 800 over 250. She added that “while the number is clearly reducing, we have no sight of where it is going.”

Catherine Duff, told the meeting that the team had set up a "quick-fix" approach to sourcing accommodation that could be turned around in six to 12 weeks.

They began to look at council owned properties first, with Dundalk Sports Centre having been stood up as a temporary resting facility. So far 109 people have transitioned through the rest centre to longer-term accommodation. Recent figures showed that there were 67 Ukrainians who arrived in Dundalk on Easter Monday, and were currently stayed for at the sports centre.

There were also 57 refugees being housed in accommodation in Drogheda and 52 in two properties Blackrock, with 109 transitioning through the council's rest centre to longer-term accommodation.

Ms. Duff said the council were also working to prepare St. Mary’s in Drumcar and the former Marist building in Dundalk to transition people to longer term accommodation.

She remarked that there had been “exceptional co-operation” from the property owners in making these facilities available for those in need of them.

“We continue to search county-wide for properties,” she added, saying that in regard to pledges of accommodation made there were 13 vacant properties so far pledged, six in urban areas and seven in rural locations.

Council officials have also been working to reach agreements with registered property owners, and are also looking at “wrap-around care” for the refugees, which would include issues such as food safety and the pets that some refugees have brought with them.

The Chief Executive pointed out that there was “a lot of work going on at national level, and at a local level” in response to the humanitarian crisis.

"We are doing our best here in Louth to respond as best we can,” said MS. Martin, adding that the local authority were also working on a daily basis to keep other council priorities, such as the social housing programme, on track.

Deputy chair, Cllr. James Byrne, praised the council’s response as “remarkable.”

Cllr. Kevin Meenan asked if council “voids” were being considered as part of the solution for housing.

Ms. Martin said that a wide range of solutions had been looked at, and having noted the media coverage about “voids” she added that they would have in excess of 50 of these, which are at various stages of repair.

She said the local authority had “made a deliberate decision to keep them separate for our own social housing” but added that if a government directive were issued they could be used.

"It is a fast moving and evolving situation, that we are responding to on a day to day basis.”