Criminal Assets Bureau seize designer goods in Louth haul

Several Chanel handbags were seized in the Garda operation.

Cash and designer handbags and watches were amongst some of the luxury items seized in County Louth during a Criminal Assets Bureau search operation, with goods also located in Dublin, Meath and Cork.

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in the four counties on Tuesday January 31st 2023, as part of an ongoing Bureau investigation into organised crime groups laundering the proceeds of crime through property investments.

High value property assets linked to a number of distinct organised crime groups operating nationally and internationally were searched.

The search operation, which was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, DMR Regional resources and the Customs Dog Unit, involved in excess of 100 Bureau and Garda personnel at 15 different locations throughout the country.

During the course of this search operation, Bureau officers seized over €20,000 and £14,600 Stg in cash, high value watches including two Cartier watches, three Rolex watches and one Hublot watch and high value designer goods including a Gucci handbag, a Prada handbag, a Louis Vuitton handbag and four Chanel handbags.

In addition to this, documents, records and files were seized along with devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives.

One male was arrested for an offence of money laundering and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station.

The proceeds of crime investigation remains ongoing.