Cream of the crop: four Louth Enterprise award winners named

Four local entrepreneurs have been announced as Louth’s 2022 Enterprise Award Winners.

The winners – Nathanael Cooney at Digital Design Consultancy, ceramicist Sarah McKenna, Colm O’Hagan of Project Engineering and Dr. Conor Kerley of Phytaphix.ie – were announced at a small ceremony hosted by the Local Enterprise Office.

“One of the highlights of Local Enterprise Office Week is always the announcement of the Louth Enterprise Award winners. Across a range of categories, these local companies have led the way and it is our great pleasure to celebrate them” explains Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise, Thomas McEvoy.”

First up, Digital Design Consultancy scooped the Best Start-Up Award. The company provides design and consultancy services to the construction sector, who are facing rapid digitalisation of the design and build process. By using digital modelling, they create and manage construction information across the project lifecycle. Founder Nathanael Cooney and his team were selected for their excellence in innovation, expansion into international markets, high quality employment creation and future growth potential. This company is definitely one to watch.

Sarah McKenna has been a leading ceramicist for over 20 years. Working from her studio in Bridge Street, Dundalk, Sarah’s work has long been hailed for it’s beauty, thoughtfulness and practicality. Sarah received the Sustainability Award at this years awards. This award acknowledges the actions that Sarah has taken to drive sustainability, including action on energy usage, packaging, materials and feeding into the circular economy and though her industry may be traditional, Sarah is continuing to adapt and evolve, implementing change in a really positive way.

The Best Established Business Award was presented to Colm O’Hagan of Project Engineering. The company is a leading provider of Mechanical Engineering Services to the manufacturing and technology sectors. It specialises in 3D, CAD, product development, prototype development and has the tools and knowhow to turn ideas into reality. The award acknowledges the company’s constant focus on its business offering and competitiveness and cability to anticipate future trends in industry, providing high value employment. The award recognises Colm’s constant investment of time and thought given to the business and consistent evolution of services.

The final award presented was the Innovation Award went to Dr. Conor Kerley of Phytaphix.ie. Conor was also named Overall Winner of the Louth Enterprise Awards and will go forward to represent Louth at the National Enteprise Awards in June at the Mansion House Dublin. Phytaphix is a scientific nutrition company, creating whole-food, plant based nutrition products. Founder, Dr. Conor Kerley, has emerged from the academic world to bring his cutting edge scientific research to the market in a range of immune support and nutritional products. Phytaphix has been awarded a World Food Innovation Award, among many other accolades, and their products are consumed all over the world. This award recognises Conor’s exceptional research and knowledge, coupled with a deep mission to improve public health through high quality nutrition. The award credits Conor’s determination, his innovation, his vision and adaptability.

“Congratulations to each of our four winners and best of luck to Conor as he goes forward to represent Louth in the National Enterprise Awards in the summer,” added Thomas. “One thing that each of our winners have in common is that they have received support from us at the Local Enterprise Office at different stages of their business development. We are here to support small businesses at all stages so visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth to discover how we can support your business into the future.”