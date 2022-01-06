Covid ‘put me on my hands and knees’ – Eve McCrystal

Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy pictured at the RTE Sportsperson of the year with their coach Neil Delahaye

North Louth paralympic medallist Eve McCrystal has told of the impact Covid –19 had on her in the final weeks of 2021.

The ultra-fit paralympic gold medalist described being left on her “hands and knees” and unable to return to full training for weeks after she tested positive for Coronavirus in November.

"I was got by Covid, like so many other people, so I'm still trying to get back. It's quite difficult actually. It set me back but I'm finally getting there," she told the LMFM Late Lunch programme.

"I had to come back little by little and that's OK. Covid-19 put me on my hands and knees, I'm going to be honest with you.”

She added: "I'm as fit as a fiddle but I wasn't well for 10 days. I followed the protocol from the Institute of Sport in returning to training after Covid and I ticked all the right boxes and didn't do anything risky.”

Tandem paracycling champion Eve McCrystal, who is a sighted pilot for Katie-George Dunlevy, left a nation in awe after she and Katie-George took home double gold and silver medals from their winning performances at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

The duo were honoured for their achievements with an RTÉ Sports Team of the Year award in December, having seen off competition from a number of nominees, including the Meath Ladies Footballers, Leinster Rugby and the Olympic rowing gold medal winners Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

Eve added that it has taken until now for her recovery from Covid.

“It's about seven weeks since I had it and I'm really only getting right now. I was OK but when I got on the bike to try and exercise, I saw a big change.

"I just had to be patient and give it time and patience so I trained consistently in little bits over the Christmas just to keep me going.”

"Covid-19 wasn't nice and it's not nice for people and other people got it 10 times worse than I did but it still wasn't an easy time for me."