COVID 19 vaccination pop-up clinic in Boyne Care Centre

A COVID 19 vaccination clinic will operate at the Boyne Primary Care Centre.

A HSE pop-up COVIDc19 vaccination clinic will operate at the Boyne Primary Care Centre, Drogheda on Sunday October 23rd from 10am– 4pm.

Persons can walk in on the day or book an appointment online:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booking/

There is also an update on the Ardee Covid Vaccination Centre, St Brigid’s Complex, Ardee.

Swift Queue is open to people who need to book specific times and dates that suit. The centre is also open to walk ins on the following days:

Thursday October 20th 8am-3pm and Friday October 21st 8am-3pm.