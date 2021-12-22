COVID-19 testing company recruiting for 40 jobs in Dundalk

Maggie Malone, CEO of GoSafe48, who have been asked by the HSE to open a test centre in Dundalk

The HSE has asked GoSafe48, the Irish company offering a full range of COVID-19 testing, to open a centre in Dundalk, with recruitment of 40 staff already underway.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections have surged in Louth in recent days, with 1,945 cases confirmed in the two weeks up to December 20th, with 1,120 of these in the seven days up to Monday. This gives an incidence rate of 1,509 cases per 100,000 of population, the second highest in the country after Dublin and above the national rate of 1,344 cases per 100,000.

“It has been an extraordinary few weeks, with increasing demand for our services, especially in light of the Omicron Crisis,” Maggie Malone, GoSafe48 CEO said. “Unfortunately, all indicators are that there will be a real need to scale up testing over the coming weeks, so we have been requested to support the HSE’s efforts in defeating this virus and are setting up three centres on their behalf.

"Over the past year we have been successful in recruiting excellent staff for our PCR and Rapid Antigen testing Centres in Dublin and look forward to doing the same in Louth as we expand nationwide.”

This is a major development for the company who have 65 staff employed since their establishment over 18 months ago. GoSafe48 hope to be shortly in a position to test up to a thousand people at day at their new centre in Dundalk. Full details of locations will be available on their website and through HSE channels as soon as the centres are up and running.

The Dundalk centre will require a range of roles in administration and swabbing. To apply please email careers@gosafe48.ie

For further information, precise locations of all testing and swabbing centres please see www.gosafe48.ie