COVID-19 test centre to open in Drogheda this weekend

The HSE is operating a free COVID-19 testing site at Bolton Square car park in Drogheda on Saturday 30th October, Sunday 31st October and Monday 1st November.

The pop-up testing centre is in response to a significant rise in cases in Louth and Meath. Operated by Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation, HSE Public Health Department North East and the National Ambulance Service, the temporary pop-up COVID-19 test centre aims to identify cases of COVID-19 and reduce further transmission in the community.

Opening dates and times are · Saturday 30th October 11am-6pm· Sunday 31st October 11am-6pm· Monday 1st November 11am-6pm

The test centre in Drogheda is open to members of the public of any age. All under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You will need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number in order to provide test results.

To book a COVID-19 PCR test at the Bolton Square car park in Drogheda please use the online portal: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation Des O’Flynn said: “Despite the great progress we’ve made in combating Covid-19 this year, yet again we find ourselves heading into a challenging winter for our health service as cases remain high, particularly in Counties Louth and Meath. Covid-19 cases are rising. Common symptoms include high temperature, dry cough and tiredness.

" If you have symptoms of COVID-19 it's very important to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible. I would urge anyone in the Drogheda and surrounding area who is concerned or displaying symptoms to avail of this pop-up test centre. I would also urge everyone to continue to follow public health advice and adhere to the government guidelines. Working together, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities from this virus.”