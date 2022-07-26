COVID-19 memorial unveiled in Cooley

Lisa and Owen Traynor at the unveiling of a plaque at a clock in Bush Park, dedicaterd to those who lost their lives during Covid-19 and those in the frontline of the fight against the Pandemic. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Years of planning came to fruition last week with the unveiling of a Covid Memorial Clock at Bush Park in Cooley.

The double-sided clock is mounted on a fifteen foot pedestal and is surrounded by a circular natural stone bed bedecked with coloured stone and a vivid floral display.

The memorial was the brainchild of the Grange and District Tidy Towns group and stands as a memorial to those who lost their lives during Covid 19 and to honour those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic the unveiling ceremony had to be postponed on a number of occasions but last week, on a balmy summer evening and in front of a large crowd from the locality and further afield, the event finally took place.

The duties of uncovering the engraved granite stone and the switching on of the clock were performed by Owen and Lisa Traynor, grandchildren of Brian Boyle, who sadly passed away after contracting Covid.

Seamus Savage, Chairman of the local Tidy Towns Committee, addressing the crowd remembered those who had died without the long-held traditional honours, due to Covid restrictions which were in place.

He paid tribute to the heroic efforts of those who had put their lives at risk carrying out essential services during that fraught period in our history. He also thanked all those whose contributions had made the whole project possible.

After the ceremony refreshments were served by Committee members and volunteers, including those from the Cooley Youth Club.