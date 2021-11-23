“COVID-19 infection is everywhere” public health doctors warn as cases rise in Louth

"COVID-19 infection is everywhere, so now is the time to protect yourself and protect one another,” is the stark warning from Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, as he urged people people who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine now as they are at high risk of infection.

Public health doctors have voiced their concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Louth and are appealing to people to adhere to the public health advice.

It comes as 14 day incidence rate in Drogheda and the south of the county are among the highest in the country.

The latest figure show that the Drogheda Urban electoral area has an incident rate of 2415 per 100,000 for the 14 day period from November 2nd, while the Drogheda Rural electoral area has an incident rate of 1963.5 cases per 100,000 of population.

“This is equivalent of saying if 40 people were tested in Drogheda in the past 14 days, we picked up 1 case. If we consider a longer timeframe, we are nearing levels of 1 out of every 20 people testing positive in past month.

“It is important that as a community we work together to help bring the rate of transmission down. With such levels of transmission, we all have to take personal responsibility.”

The spike in cases in Louth is placing Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital under pressure, with visiting restrictions being re-imposed for the Maternity Unit as well as the rest of the hospital, although partners are still allowed to attend for births.

As of Monday, there were 34 people being treated for COVID-19 in the Drogheda hospital, including 12 cases which had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Nine of the patients were being treated in ICU/High Dependency Unit.

It’s against this background that public health officials are again appealing to people to heed public health guidelines.

“We must layer up our defences so that the virus has less opportunity to infect us and the people around us., “ said Dr Pereira. “ We layer up with vaccines, maintain social distancing, mask wearing, regular hand washing/sanitising, managing our contacts, isolating when symptomatic, avoid crowds, meet outdoors and maintain good ventilation.”

“People in all age groups are at risk of becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19. We are hopeful we will break the chains of transmission in the community with the help of the public adhering to the public health guidelines.”

“We are asking you all to make the necessary changes to help drive down the rate of transmission of the virus.”

It has also emerged that the testing centre in Ardee is one of several in the country that has reached capacity.

However, public health officials are urging people not to rely on antigen testing if they feel unwell and suspect they may have COVID-19.

“If have symptoms of COVID-19 you should isolate and book a PCR test online or contact your GP. You should not take an antigen test. Antigen tests should be used only by those without symptoms as one of many measures to mitigate against COVID-19.”

They are also urging people to make changes to their behaviour to help reduce the level of infection in the community.

"Small changes, by all of us, will make a big difference collectively. Together, we can break the chains of transmission and bring down disease incidence.” Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer at Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said.

​​​​​​”We must continue to stick to the basic public guidelines as practising hand hygiene, mask wearing, social distancing, as well taking a test if you display symptoms and of course, getting a vaccine if you haven’t had one yet. Working together, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities from this virus.”

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said “Louth people have a great community spirit and are fantastic at looking out for each other. We need to protect each other and get the numbers down. We have done it before and we can do it again.