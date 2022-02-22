Covid-19 commemorations in Dundalk and Drogheda...but not Ardee

Joan Martin explained that the council is currently planning on hosting only the two ceremonies as there is a huge amount of planning involved

Plans are being organised to host Covid Commemorations in Drogheda and Dundalk to coincide with the national event.

However, Ardee county councillors aren’t happy, feeling they have been left out.

Fine Gael Cllr Dolores Minogue said that Ardee and mid-Louth were forgotten about, and asked that this be revisited in the future, as there are people who have been affected by Covid in Ardee too.

Sinn Féin Cllr Pearse McGeough seconded Cllr Minogue’s concerns, highlighting that there is an appetite in Ardee for a ceremony with many people already contacting him about the matter. Expressing his disappointment, he added that he does not “think Ardee should be excluded.”

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin explained the council is currently planning on hosting only the two ceremonies, as there is a huge amount of planning involved.

She added: “We simply can’t manage the logistics of hosting more than two and two thirds of the county are covered by the ceremonies in Drogheda and Dundalk, and people can travel to both.”

In place of a commemoration in Ardee, Independent Cllr Kevin Callan suggested local authorities plant trees as a memorial symbol for the lives lost to Covid, recommending the council liaise with locals and community groups.

Fine Gael Cllr Paula Butterly proposed that the council attempt to find a solution through a combination of Cllr Callan’s suggestion of planting trees along with Cllr Minogue’s concerns in an effort to recognise the loss of life.

The ceremonies are planned to take place in Drogheda and Dundalk, with very simple and solemn events in both towns.

Drogheda’s event is expected to take place on Fair Street outside of the council officers, while Dundalk will take place in Market Square.

Mrs Martin added that the ceremony will be similar to the 1916 commemoration that took place for the 100th anniversary.