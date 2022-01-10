Covid-19 cases in Louth at a high during fourth wave

The incidence rate for COVID-19 in Louth is now at its highest for this fourth wave of the pandemic,

The latest figures from the Health Protection Survellance Centre (HSPC) for week 52 from December 26th 2021 to January 1st 2022 indicate that there were 1,994 cases in Louth, giving an incidence rate of 1,547.1 cases per 100,000 of population.

While the HPSC warns that notifications in week 52 were artificially reduced, as the numbers were estimated due to the on-going surge and people not being able to avail of PCR testing, this is still considerably lower than at last January’s peak.

There were 53 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as of 8pm on Sunday January 10th, four of whom were being treated in ICU/High Dependency Unit. Nine of the cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. The hospital had no ICU/High Dependency beds available and 14 general beds.

There has been not break-down of cases for Local Election Areas (LEAs) since before Christmas but COVID-19 is rampant across the county, with reports of people experiencing difficulty in booking PCR tests despite the opening of a thirdself-referral centre in Louth.

The latest pop-up centre, operated by GoSafe48 for the HSE, opened at Dundalk Stadium last week., offering 336 appointments per day. Like the other pop-up centre at the Clan na Gaels grounds on Dundalk’s Ecco Road, and the permanent testing centre at St Brigid’s Ardee, appointments must be made through on-line booking at the HSE’s website www.hse.ie

In statement the HSE has said that there are no walk-in appointments and that tests must be booked on-line.

They advise that if there are no test appointments available, check back later. Appointments may become available later in the day.

“You cannot book online for someone else, unless you are booking for your child and they are under 16.”

Under the new requirements for booking a PCR test online , people must be are over 39 and have symptoms of COVID-19, are booking for a child who is under 4 who has symptoms of COVID-19, have had a positive antigen test in the past 24 hours or areare a healthcare worker.

The knock-on effects of high rates of COVID-19 in the community has resulted in several local businesses, including pubs and restaurants and shops, having to close for a several days as staff test positive for the disease or are close contacts.

A survey by Retail Ireland has found that a quarter of retail stores have been forced to close for a period of time in recent weeks because of Covid-related staff shortages, with some closing for a few days or reducing opening hours.

Last week bus services in Louth, including Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee , were affected due to COCID-19 related staff shortages although they are back to normal with passengers being advised to check the Bus Eireann website before travelling.

As schools returned after the Christmas holidays, principals reported a scramble to find substitute teachers and SNAs as staff were unable to work due to being ill with COVID-19 or isolating and feared that that the situation will become more difficult as student teachers returned to college this week.