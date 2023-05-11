Woman who bit Louth garda thought she was being arrested and ‘reacted in the worst way’

24-year-old directed to enter a 12-month probation supervision bond after biting garda who was helping her

A 24-year-old woman who bit a garda on the leg has been placed on a supervision bond when her case was reviewed.

Michaela Smith, Palace Street, Drogheda, pleaded guilty in January to assaulting Gda Tracey Leech causing her harm at Fr Connolly Way on 28 May 2022.

Evidence was given that gardaí were helping the defendant at the time, but she believed she was being arrested “and reacted in the worst possible way” by biting the officer in the right calf.

Subsequent blood tests on the guard all came back clear.

It was stated on behalf of Ms Smith that she had no previous convictions and what occurred was out of character. She had been in a “toxic environment”.

Gda Leech was handed a letter of apology from the woman the last day.

On the adjourned date, a report was available and Judge McKiernan noted that the Probation Service recommended supervision.

Ms Smith was convicted and directed to enter a 12-month probation supervision bond with the probation service, subject to conditions in the report.