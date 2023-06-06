Woman and man convicted of assault causing harm

Dundalk Court hears of shouts to kill victim as she lay on gound and that male defendant kicked her on the head

A woman has told the district court how a man encouraged another female to kill her as she lay on the ground and that he kicked her on the head during an incident more than two years ago.

Kate Keenan was giving evidence against Lindsey Quigley and Tyrone Byrne who were each accused of assault causing harm at Dublin Road, Dundalk, on 11 October 2020.

Ms Quigley (26), of Laurel Grove, Greenacres, Dundalk, denied the accusation, while Mr Byrne (29), Anne Street, Dundalk, did not attend a hearing of the case.

Judge McKiernan convicted both. Lindsey Quigley was remanded on continuing bail for a probation report and a bench warrant was issued for sentence of Tyrone Byrne.

Ms Keenan testified that she had been with her friend Amy Davidson at a house party in Glenwood. She had been there since about 5pm and had ‘six or seven’ beers to drink before the row occurred around midnight after they left to go to Angelo’s nearby for something to eat.

They were walking on the Dublin Road when a silver car came ‘flying down the road’. She thought it was a Passat. It was on the bike lane on the same side.

Lindsey got out of the front passenger seat and ‘Tyzer’, Tyrone Byrne, got out of the driver’s seat. She had heard that they were driving around looking for her.

‘Lindsey approached me first. She had it in her head that I called her child a horrible name.

‘Things were said, and it happened so fast. We were on the floor, and I heard Tyzer say, ‘kill her’.

The witness continued that her neck was ‘slashed’. They were ‘on the floor’ on the road.

‘All I remember is Tyrone saying, ‘Kill her, Lindsey’.’

Ms Keenan continued that he kicked her on the head as she lay on the ground.

She thought ‘a blade or a knife’ was used on her face. She didn’t see a blade.

She suffered cuts to her neck, face and hands. She got four paper stitches in the Lourdes Hospital the next day. She had ‘bleeding outside my brain’ and went for an MRI.

Ms Keenan said she dropped out of college and had to get counselling because of this.

She alleged that Lindsey Quigley was texting her sister to drop the charges ‘or I would be found in a body bag’.

It was put to the witness by Conor MacGuill, solicitor for the defendants, that medical notes mentioned neither stitches nor an MRI.

Ms Keenan replied that she didn’t know why (the stitches) weren’t in the report. She had a CD at home of the MRI.

Messages between Lindsey and Amy had all been given to the guards. In them Lindsey said she was going to come to the house in Glenwood with her boyfriend and ‘put all the windows in’.

The witness agreed that she shared a ‘what goes around, comes around’ meme on her Facebook page.

‘It’s just a quote I agree with’.

Amy Davidson who was in the company of the victim at the time said Lindsey rang her phone looking for Kate. She said Kate owed her money and something about somebody calling her child a name.

They left the party ‘because we didn’t want anything to happen to the house because they knew where we were’.

Ms Davidson said Lindsey and Tyzer, who was driving, hopped out of a silver car on the far side of the road.

Lindsey and Kate were fighting. She had her back to them because she was holding Tyzer. He kicked Kate on the head.

Tyzer was shouting, ‘Do it, Lindsey. Kill her’.

She saw no weapon. She didn’t see how Kate got her injuries.

The two defendants got into the car and left.

The witness said she saw ‘blood everywhere’ and when she wiped it away saw scars on Kate’s neck and cheek.

Ms Davidson told Mr MacGuill that she took photos of Kate that night.

‘We weren’t looking for them. She (Lindsey) was looking for Kate.’

Gda Gemma McLaughlin told the court that when she arrived at the scene at Dublin Road at 12.49am she saw that Kate Keenan had a lot of blood on her face. She said she wanted to go home to get cleaned up.

She made a statement of complaint on 16 October and provided pictures and a video clip.

Gda McLaughlin said the photos were consistent with what she saw at the scene.

The video was played in court.

The officer continued that she received two medical reports from the Lourdes Hospital.

On 18 November 2020 she arrested Ms Quigley at Laurel Grove. The defendant was subsequently charged and made no reply after caution.

A statement was taken from Tyrone Byrne.

In it, he said he came upon the incident driving past. Two girls were attacking Lindsey. He didn’t touch Kate Keenan.

It was pointed out that Lindsey Quigley made a counter allegation and the DPP had directed no prosecution.

In the witness box, Ms Quigley denied assaulting the other woman.

She had received a text from a friend who was in the house in Glenwood and she was walking up to that friend. She was on her own and came across the other two females.

They started hitting her. She defended herself. Amy was shouting, ‘Get her. Kill her’.

She was not sure who was driving a car which arrived. Tyrone was in the back. He jumped out when they were on the ground and pulled them apart.

‘He put me in the car to get away from it.’

The defendant continued that she went to the hospital because she got bitten on a finger and had a ‘slice mark’ on her face.

She was transferred from Drogheda to Dublin.

Ms Quigley told Inspector Liam Archbold that Kate hit her first and that she had an ‘object’ in her hand.

Kate appeared to have been in a row before this.

‘She had blood on her face when she approached me.’

Judge McKiernan said she was satisfied on the evidence heard that Kate Keenan was assaulted.

The court convicted both accused.

Mr MacGuill said his client had one son and did not enjoy good health.

She had previous convictions but had never been in court for ‘anything along these lines’.

The judge said she would ‘reluctantly’ put the matter back to 19 July for a probation report and to see how Ms Quigley meets the case.

It was a very traumatic experience for the victim.

‘Just look at those pictures. I consider it to be extremely serious.’

A bench warrant was issued for sentence of Tyrone Byrne.