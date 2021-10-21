Woman (45) had drugs and taser

A 45-year-old woman who said she had a taser for her own protection has received a two-month suspended sentence.

Natalie Dullaghan, Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to possessing a Kelin K95 stun gun not authorised by a firearms certificate at Drive Two, Muirhevnamór, on 20 March 2020.

The mother of six also admitted unlawful possession of Alprazolam and cannabis.

Evidence was given that she was stopped and searched. Gardaí found 10 tablets, cannabis herb and a phone-like object which the accused told officers was a taser.

There were 23 previous convictions.

Solicitor Peter Lavery said there was only enough cannabis for one joint. The taser belonged to his client’s deceased brother and she had it for her protection but couldn’t use it as she had no charger with her. She co-operated with gardaí and had apologised

Dullaghan no longer took drugs. She was not very well.