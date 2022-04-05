Woman (25) charged with assaulting male and having a knife in town after weekend incident

Premium
Following an incident which occurred in Dundalk town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning when a man was allegedly assaulted, a 25-year-old woman has appeared before the district court.
Danielle Dullaghan, Earls Court, Armagh Road, Dundalk, is accused of assaulting a male, causing him harm at Golden Chopstick, Park Street, and having a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Park Street on 3 April last.
She was granted agreed conditional bail to appear again on 22 June for DPP directions.
Conditions of bail include that she resides at her stated address, observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am, sign-on weekly at a garda station, have no contact with any witnesses and be contactable by mobile phone.
Legal aid was granted.