Two men guilty of gun murder of dissident Peter Butterly lose appeal against conviction

Two men convicted of the gun murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly have lost appeals against their convictions after the Court of Appeal was left “unimpressed” by their submissions.

Sharif Kelly (51), last of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, and Edward McGrath (39), last of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Criminal Court in March 2017 after they were convicted of murdering Mr Butterly on March 6, 2013.

During the 35-day trial, the court was told was Mr Butterly, a 35-year-old father of three, died from gunshot wounds to his neck and upper back after he was chased and shot dead outside The Huntsman Inn, Gormanston, Co Meath, in front of students waiting for their school bus.

It was their second trial, with the first having collapsed in January 2015 after 55 days. McGrath was also found guilty of firearms offences.

The State’s main witness in their trial at the three-judge court was their former co-accused, David Cullen, who had his murder charge dropped before giving evidence against them.

In July 2014, Cullen was jailed for three-and-half-years after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol at the Huntsman Inn on the day of the shooting. His plea was accepted by the DPP, and a nolle prosequi – a decision not to proceed – was entered on the count of murder.

McGrath and Kelly later launched appeals against their convictions.

Lawyers for Kelly claimed that Cullen’s evidence against their client was not “worthy of any credit” and should have been excluded from the trial.

Giollaiosa O Lideadha SC, for Kelly, said that Cullen’s assertion that Kelly was present during a conversation about the plan to kill Mr Butterly was “devoid of value”.

Paul Greene SC, for McGrath, had made the same submission on behalf of his client, adding that even though McGrath was driving the car from which Mr Butterly was shot this in itself did not show prior knowledge, or the requisite mens rea, of the murder plan.

However, both men have had their bids to have their convictions quashed rejected by the Court of Appeal.

In 170-page judgement delivered last Thursday by Mr Justice John Edwards, sitting with Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, the three-judge court ruled that all grounds of appeal could not be sustained and were being dismissed.

Regarding issues surrounding the admissibility of Cullen’s evidence, Mr Justice Edwards stated that the court was “not impressed by submissions on behalf of the appellants”.

“In our judgment they were in large measure based upon conjecture, suspicion and speculation, none of which was borne out in the evidence,” he observed.

“There was no non-disclosure relevant to the admissibility issue and there was no failure to seek out relevant evidence.”

Although the judge acknowledged that Cullen “presented as an unattractive potential witness given his admitted willingness to lie” and the likelihood his co-operation with the prosecution was for “selfish and self-serving reasons”, these factors did not provide a “good enough reason to exclude his testimony”.

Mr Justice Edwards noted that the trial court also “felt they could attribute very little weight” to Cullen’s evidence, and were “unprepared to act on it save to the extent it was corroborated”.

“Moreover, as it transpired, available circumstantial evidence that was capable of corroborating his testimony was in the trial court’s view sufficient in its own right to establish guilt of these appellants beyond reasonable doubt,” he concluded.

With regard to the claim by Mr Greene that his client had no knowledge of the plan to shoot and kill Mr Butterly, Mr Justice Edwards noted that the appellate court was “fully satisfied there was an adequate basis in the evidence for the trial court’s ruling concerning Mr McGrath’s involvement in the joint enterprise”.

“We are satisfied that there was ample evidence capable of supporting their factual determinations on the issue of the level of Mr McGrath’s involvement, and we find no error in principle.”

After the judgment was delivered, Mr O Lideadha said he planned to submit a motion to request fresh evidence be adduced on behalf of Kelly.

On hearing the application, Mr Justice Birmingham agreed to hear the case on May 6 “with a view to see how we are going to proceed”.

Despite losing their appeals, both McGrath and Kelly remained in good spirits and stood happily chatting with friends and relatives for around 10 minutes before they were returned to the cells below the court.