Two men guilty of gun murder of dissident Peter Butterly lose appeal against conviction

Two men convicted of the gun murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly have lost appeals against their convictions after the Court of Appeal was left “unimpressed” by their submissions.

Sharif Kelly (51), last of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, and Edward McGrath (39), last of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Criminal Court in March 2017 after they were convicted of murdering Mr Butterly on March 6, 2013.

