Two men appear in court on aggravated burglary charge of house in Dundalk

Two men have appeared before the district court accused of aggravated burglary at a house in Dundalk.

Catalin Jimi Munteanu (41) and Cosmin Mihai (21) had been remanded in custody from Trim Court on Tuesday and were before Judge McKiernan the next day via video link.

Mr Munteanu, address unknown, is charged with burglary at Bachelors Walk, Dundalk, while he had a knife, on 15 May last.

Mr Mihai, address unknown, is also charged with burglary while in possession of a metal baton.

Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanche said DPP directions were awaited and that there was a likelihood of further charges in each case.

The defendants, who had the assistance of a Romanian interpreter, were remanded in custody to 8 June for DPP directions.

There were no applications for bail.

