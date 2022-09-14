Two Louth men further charged over alleged €2m drugs seizure

Matias Foley is accused of assaulting another young man with a drug canister. Stock Image.

Two men have been further charged in connection with an alleged €2 million drugs seizure.

Richard Setchfield (65), St Laurence’s Drive, Drogheda, and Christopher Hanratty (49), The Courtyard, Main Street, Dunleer, are already accused of possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis at Belpatrick, Kells Road, Collon, on 29 April last.

On Monday Mr Setchfield was charged with importing cannabis with a value of €13,000 or more at Belpatrick on 29 April.

Gda John Walsh gave evidence that he replied ‘okay’ after caution.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment with consent also for a send forward on a signed plea of guilty.

A solicitor for the defendant, who is on High Court bail, applied for legal aid and handed in documents, including a social welfare receipt, a letter from a doctor, bank book and a statement of means.

Gda Walsh objected to legal aid being granted.

The court heard Mr Setchfield had been in receipt of social welfare, ‘since Covid’ and €208 per week was his only source of income. He lived in rented local authority housing.

Judge McKiernan remarked the Department had assessed him as suitable for social welfare.

Legal aid was granted, and the accused was remanded on continuing bail to 24 October for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Mr Hanratty, meanwhile, has been further charged with possession of cannabis, with a value of €13,000 or more, for sale or supply at Belpatrick on 29 April last.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail to 24 October for preparation and service of a book of evidence.