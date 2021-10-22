Tried to hide drugs in drainpipe

A man who tried to hide drugs in a drainpipe has been sentenced to four months imprisonment.

John Rattigan (26), Woodland Park, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine at Applegreen, Inner Relief Road.

It was stated on behalf of the defendant that he found it difficult relocating to Dundalk and started to ‘dabble’ in cocaine which he was no longer using.

Sergeant Laura Blanche told the District Court that at 8.45pm on 28 March last a man was observed acting suspiciously at the Applegreen car wash. He attempted to conceal items in a drainpipe.

Gardaí subsequently found seven deals of cocaine, while Rattigan voluntarily handed over two more. The drugs were valued €405.

His phone contained messages relating to the sale and supply of drugs, the court presenter added.

He had one previous conviction for not wearing a seat belt.

Solicitor Siobhán Murphy said her client was married and had two children.

Originally from Mullingar he had moved to Dundalk where his wife’s family lived. He found it difficult leaving his own family and friends behind and started to dabble in cocaine.

When his wife found out she had helped him, and he was now completely drug-free.

Judge McKiernan pointed out he was before the court for sale or supply.

Ms Murphy said the drugs were for his own use and ‘to supply a small circle of friends to party with’.

A four-month sentence was imposed.

Bail to appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash to be lodged.