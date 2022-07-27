Three men accused of violent disorder have been sent forward for trial to the circuit court

Three men accused of violent disorder and other charges have been sent forward for trial to the circuit court.

Books of evidence were served on Johnny Kelly (20), Jack Dawson (19) and Hughie Myers (18).

Mr Kelly, of St Finian’s Park, Drogheda, is charged with committing violent disorder, two counts of assaulting a garda, two counts of aiding a person in escaping from lawful custody and damaging a garda stab vest cover at Rathmullen Park on 31 December 2021.

Mr Dawson, Rowan Heights, Marleys Lane, Drogheda, is accused of violent disorder, four assault of garda charges and aiding a person in escaping from lawful custody.

Both men were remanded on similar bail conditions to Dundalk Circuit Court on 4 October.

In each case legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.

Gardaí objected to Mr Myers getting bail.

Judge McKiernan granted conditional bail.

He must reside at Tredagh View, observe a curfew between 11.30pm and 7am, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number, remain alcohol and intoxicant free, stay out of Rathmullen Park and attend The Red Door Project on specific days of the week.

The defendant was remanded on those terms to the circuit court on 4 October.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.

Mr Myers is charged with violent disorder, using a mechanically propelled vehicle without consent and three counts of escaping from lawful custody at Rathmullen Park on 31 December last.