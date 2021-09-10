Teenager football supporter missed Tryone and Kerry semi-final after giving Gardai middle finger

A football supporter on his way to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry missed the match and ended up before Dundalk Court.

Colm Eccles (18), Slievebane Road, Loughmacrory, Omagh, was a passenger on a bus heading to Croke Park on 28 August last when he stuck up his middle finger at gardaí.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words at Northern Cross, Mell, Drogheda.

Evidence was presented that the guards stopped the bus. Eccles was intoxicated. At first he denied doing anything before admitting it. He was arrested and subsequently charged with Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

There are no previous convictions.

It was stated on the teenager’s behalf that he was on his way to the Tyrone-Kerry match. He had too much to drink and also missed the game.

‘It was a bad one to miss,’ remarked Judge McKiernan.

She told Eccles this was very silly behaviour.

‘If you had a conviction for that you wouldn’t get a job and you going to college.’

The charge was struck out after €200 was paid by the defendant to Turas counselling service.

Legal aid was granted.