Teenager charged over knife attack in Dundalk over bank holiday weekend

A 23-year-old man received 24 stitches to his face in an alleged attack near the Imperial Hotel on Sunday night, Trim District Court was told.

There were Garda objections to bail when a 16-year-old juvenile appeared at the court charged on connection with the incident.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons but who has a Dundalk address, was charged with assault causing harm on 6th August last. Garda Ben Mortimer gave evidence of arrest and the charging of the youth at 12.29am on the date in question. The youth did not reply to the charge, the Garda told Judge Vincent Deane.

Objecting to bail the Garda said this was due to the seriousness of the charge. He said the alleged victim had received 24 stitches at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for injuries caused by a blade. He alleged that the victim met the accused and others in a car park behind the hotel. He also said that CCTV in the area showed the accused with a knife in his hand and striking the victim at 6.32pm. It would be alleged the accused and others ran off through Dundalk streets. It was claimed the accused had four previous convictions and was also awaiting trial at Dundalk Circuit Court for alleged violent disorder.

Solicitor Mr Boland of the Eleanor Kelly office claimed that there were no independent witnesses to the assault.

Judge Deane granted own bail in the sum of €100 and remanded the juvenile to Dundalk District Court on September 6 next.

He imposed conditions including that accused stay out of Dundalk town centre except for legal consultations or signing on at the Garda ststion: that he reside at a certain address and remain available by phone for contact with Gardai: that he sign on at the Garda station between 9am and 5pm daily, and have no contact with the injured party.