Teen charged with two counts of arson which led to €33,000 damage to property belonging to Drogheda Boys Football Club

It has been alleged that a teenager caused more than €33,000 damage to property belonging to Drogheda Boys Football Club in a fire last year.

A 16-year-old youth on Monday appeared in custody before the District Court for a Section 75 jurisdiction hearing.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, is charged with two counts of arson at the club in Marley’s Lane, Drogheda, on 15 May 2021.

It is alleged that he damaged by fire a 20-ft storage container and its contents and a 40-ft storage container and its contents.

The court heard that football equipment and lawnmowers were in the two containers and that because of the fire the club had to close for a substantial period as it was not able to maintain the grounds.

Gda John Walsh said that the damage amounted to €33,424.36.

The accused’s mother said her son left school at 15 after the Junior Cert.

He had problems smoking weed and she did not have the means to get him away from Drogheda.

It was a very hard thing for her to do, but she had not supplied him with an address for bail, so he had to go into custody.

She felt he would be better off in Oberstown (Children Detention Campus).

‘I’m trying to save him,’ she said.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions. He lost his father a number of years ago. Two of his friends had passed away, one by suicide and the other was murdered.

After the matter was let stand in the list Judge McKiernan said that taking all factors of the case into account and considering it very carefully, she was refusing jurisdiction.

His solicitor Mr Monahan said his client was not applying for bail.

The teenager was remanded in detention to 14 March for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted.