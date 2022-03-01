Louth

Teen charged with two counts of arson which led to €33,000 damage to property belonging to Drogheda Boys Football Club

Mother says 16-year-old son better off in detention

The case was before Drogheda District Court. Expand
Part of the damaged premises at Drogheda Boys Expand

The case was before Drogheda District Court.

Part of the damaged premises at Drogheda Boys

droghedaindependent

It has been alleged that a teenager caused more than €33,000 damage to property belonging to Drogheda Boys Football Club in a fire last year.

A 16-year-old youth on Monday appeared in custody before the District Court for a Section 75 jurisdiction hearing.

