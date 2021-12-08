Louth

State won’t accept guilty pleas because of non-compliance with bail conditions

Prosecuting garda not being satisfied as to 22-year-old defendant’s identity

The District Court has heard that the State won’t accept a defendant’s guilty pleas to a number of driving offences because of his non-compliance with bail conditions and the prosecuting garda not being satisfied as to his identity.

Martin Stokes (22), Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, last month took up conditional bail on a charge of failing when required by Gda Shane McTeague to give information as to the identity of the person who was actually using a mechanically propelled vehicle at Bridge Street, Dundalk, on 9 November 2021, the garda having reasonable grounds for believing that there had been an offence committed.

