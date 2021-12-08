State won’t accept guilty pleas because of non-compliance with bail conditions

The District Court has heard that the State won’t accept a defendant’s guilty pleas to a number of driving offences because of his non-compliance with bail conditions and the prosecuting garda not being satisfied as to his identity.

Martin Stokes (22), Cedarwood Park, Dundalk, last month took up conditional bail on a charge of failing when required by Gda Shane McTeague to give information as to the identity of the person who was actually using a mechanically propelled vehicle at Bridge Street, Dundalk, on 9 November 2021, the garda having reasonable grounds for believing that there had been an offence committed.

Those conditions included that he reside at his stated address, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number and sign on daily at Dundalk garda station. A sum of €1,000 cash was also lodged.

In court last week, Gda Ciara Mannion gave evidence of further charging the accused with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance, driving without a licence and failing to produce a licence, at Bridge Street on 9 November. She said he made no reply after caution.

Solicitor Barry Callan indicated his client was entering guilty pleas to all matters.

However, court presenter Sgt Laura Blance said the State was not accepting those pleas and sought a remand in custody. She said Martin Stokes had not complied with all of the bail conditions of 10 November last.

Gda McTeague told the court he was not satisied with the identity on the original charge. The defendant had yet to produce ID and a mobile phone number which he provided had ‘gone dead’.

He did appear to be residing at the Cedarwood Park address but Gda McTeague said he was not in a position to accept guilty pleas.

‘Is he who he says he is? That may not be his true identity.’

Mr Callan submitted that the bail issue was moot because he had been instructed to enter guilty pleas and the State had said no further charges were being considered.

He asked what was the legal basis for refusing to accept his client’s pleas?

Gda McTeague said he would be objecting to bail. There was ‘no identification at all’, the man couldn’t be contacted by mobile phone and he hadn’t volunteered for finger-printing.

‘We are no further on.’

Judge O’Reilly remarked bail conditions were not a la carte. The defendant had to accept the whole lot of them.

Martin Stokes testified that he never had a driving licence. He had made an application for a passport. He had a birth certificate but did not have it with him.

He never got the Dole as he always worked. He was working with his father, power-washing drives, and got paid cash in hand from his father.

He had no medical card. He had a gym pass with his name on it.

Sgt Blanche asked how did he apply for a passport.

The witness replied he used his birth certificate which issued from Belfast. He got a picture taken. His mother and father helped him with the application.

He didn’t know who verified the photo.

Sgt Blanche said no passport application in the name of Martin Stokes had been made at Dundalk garda station.

The defendant replied one was made on his behalf. His mother and father would have sent it.

Judge O’Reilly set bail and specified he required another €1,000 lodgement. Conditions included that Martin Stokes reside at his stated address, be of good behaviour, sign on at Dundalk garda station three days a week and observe a curfew between 11pm and 7am.

He must within 14 days submit to gardaí a copy of his passport application and provide a mobile phone number.