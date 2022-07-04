State to keep matter of Aaron Brady trial transcripts being posted on Facebook ‘under review’

A senior barrister informed the Court of Appeal last Friday that the issue regarding transcripts from the trial of garda killer Aaron Brady being shared on social media was “being kept under review” by prosecutors.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously complained to three-judge court that the material was posted on Facebook against the instructions of the Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham.

Brady’s lawyers later admitted the transcripts had been shared online as a part of a campaign in support of Brady’s appeal against conviction and assured the court the material would be removed.

At a brief hearing, Lorcan Staines SC, for the DPP, told Mr Justice Birmingham that “nothing further was required from the court at this time” and that the matter “was being kept under review”.

Brady (31) was jailed for life for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Brady, of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had shot Det Gda Donohoe dead at point blank range during a robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Transcripts from the trial – which lasted for 122 days and was the longest murder trial in the history of the State – were posted on Facebook by his Brady’s father, Tony Brady, in support of his son’s appeal against conviction.

But Mr Justice Birmingham had only allowed the transcripts from the proceeding to be released to both legal teams in the case “on the basis that they are for the appellant’s use and should not be further distributed without the permission of the court”.

At a hearing on May 27, Mr Staines told Mr Justice Birmingham the transcripts were in the public domain after they were shared online by Tony Brady.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Aaron Brady, told the court he could not speak for Tony Brady but said the material in question had been provided to the defence by the prosecution.

“There were special arrangements for disclosure with full co-operation of the prosecution,” he explained.

“It is against that background that the transcripts were made available to him (Tony Brady).”

Mr O’Higgins also said he accepted that the trial material should not have been posted on Facebook, and assured the court they would be removed “by close of day”.

Sentencing Brady to life imprisonment on August 11, 2020, Mr Justice Michael White said that as had been found guilty of murdering a garda acting in accordance with their duty he was to serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

Brady was also sentenced to 14 years for the robbery of €7,000 – a sentence that will run concurrently with the life sentence – at Lordship Credit Union.

Brady’s appeal against his murder conviction was lodged in October 2020.