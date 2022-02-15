Louth

Serial burglar who swung punches at homeowner fails in bid to have jail term cut

A serial burglar who was throwing punches in the street when he was apprehended by the owner of a house he had just raided has lost his bid to have his jail term cut.

Daniel Leonard (32), of Barton Park, Dundalk, Co Louth, was jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to theft, assault, and burglary at a residential premises on Chapel Street, Dundalk, on June 28, 2020.

