Senator John McGahon extremely relieved at not guilty verdict

Fine Gael senator John McGahon arriving at Dundalk Circuit Court where he has been found not guilty of assault causing harm. Photo: Mark Condren

“I’m extremely relieved and delighted to have been found not guilty’, stated Senator John McGahon this afternoon upon his acquittal of attacking and injuring a man in a brawl outside a bar in Dundalk

John McGahon (31) had been accused of assaulting the pubgoer by punching him about the head, leaving him with facial lacerations and "covered in blood."

A jury delivered a not guilty verdict today after deliberating for just under six and a half hours, following a three-day trial at Dundalk circuit court.

‘I thank the jury for reaching this verdict having heard all evidence since Tuesday. I would like to thank them for their careful attention throughout.

“I also want to thank my legal team of Hugh Hartnett SC, James McCullough BL with Conor MacGuill solicitors.

Mr McGahon, of Faughart Gardens, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk had denied assault causing harm to Breen White outside the Rum House pub on Park Street in the town on June 16 2018.

The prosecution had alleged Mr McGahon "rained blows" on Mr White in an "explosion of violence" after a row between the pair escalated.

The Louth senator did not give evidence but his defence argued it was Mr White who had instigated the violence by pushing Mr McGahon, and the alleged victim sustained his injuries when he lunged at Mr McGahon and fell to the ground.

During the trial, the jury heard the confrontation happened in the early hours of the morning as the Whites and Mr McGahon left the pub, where they had been socialising separately. Mr McGahon put his arm around Mr White's wife Linda before the row started, the jury heard.

Concluding his brief statement, he added, “Since 2014, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Dundalk and Louth. There are a lot of issues which affect my constituents and that is my sole focus.”

Meanwhile Fine Gael have stated, “Senator McGahon has always maintained his innocence and a jury has found him not guilty. This matter has now concluded.

“Senator John McGahon, as always, will continue his work as a public representative for the people of Louth.”