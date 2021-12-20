Ripped registration plate from Garda car

A 29-year-old woman captured on CCTV ripping a registration plate from a garda vehicle parked outside The Crescent station has been given an opportunity to pay compensation.

Lorraine McWeeney, with an address at the time at Hill Street, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to damaging an official marked garda patrol Hyundai and to stealing its registration plate, valued €200, on 25 August last.

She also admitted, arising out of a separate incident earlier the same day, having a knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed, and two public order charges, at Roden Place, Dundalk.

Evidence was presented that at 3am McWeeney was ‘visibly intoxicated’. She became ‘extremely abusive’. When asked to account for a red carpet cutter knife she had, the defendant told gardaí it was for her protection.

Later, at 6.45am on arriving at the garda station, an officer noticed the Hyundai was missing its rear number plate. CCTV footage showed McWeeney ripping the plate from the vehicle and placing it under her jacket.

She was arrested at 7.15am in Hill Street after the property was recovered from a coffee table in her house.

There were seven previous convictions, all Road Traffic Act matters from the same incident.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly said her client was bi-polar and on this occasion had stopped taking her medication and was drinking alcohol. She had no memory of the events but accepted it was her.

She had checked herself in for treatment and was back on medication.

McWeeney was on disability allowance and hoped to return to college to study recruitment. She had moved to Dublin and was trying to find her feet. She was seeking time to gather compensation.

Judge Brennan remanded the defendant on continuing bail to 2 March 2022 for payment of compensation and production of medical evidence.