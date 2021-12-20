Louth

Ripped registration plate from Garda car

A 29-year-old woman captured on CCTV ripping a registration plate from a garda vehicle parked outside The Crescent station has been given an opportunity to pay compensation.

Lorraine McWeeney, with an address at the time at Hill Street, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to damaging an official marked garda patrol Hyundai and to stealing its registration plate, valued €200, on 25 August last.

