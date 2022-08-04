Louth

Returned for Circuit Court trial on charges relating to alleged armed robbery of Centra in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda

A 28-year-old man accused of charges relating to an alleged armed robbery in Drogheda has been returned for trial to the circuit court.

A book of evidence was served on Jamie Stapleton, Rathmullen Park, Drogheda.

Judge Gearty gave him the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order. He was remanded on similar bail conditions to Dundalk Circuit Court on 4 October.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.

Mr Stapleton is accused of, on 22 October 2019, at Centra, Rathmullen Road, robbing a female of €1447 cash; producing during the course of a robbery in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, a hammer and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit robbery.

He is further charged with, without lawful excuse, making a threat to a male, intending that he would believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause him serious harm.

