Rapist accused of breaching Sex Offenders’ order given time to find new solicitor

A hearing into allegations that a double rapist breached conditions of the Sex Offenders’ Act could not go ahead at Dundalk District Court this week after the defendant was given time to get a new solicitor.

The state alleges that, on 25 February 2023, at an address in north Co. Dublin, the accused contravened the conditions of a Sex Offender Order made on 14 December 2022 at Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court, that he did cold call to a house and spoke to the 81-year-old owner demanding to carry out unnecessary work and started to power wash her driveway.

He is further charged with, on 5 November 2022, failing to notify gardaí of a change in his home address.

When the matter was called before Judge Susan Fay, solicitor Frank McDonnell for the accused said he had encountered a professional difficulty in the case and sought leave to withdraw which the court granted.

The judge noted that the State had gone to a lot of effort ‘costing thousands’.

The accused said he was, ‘Very sorry to the State, this didn’t go ahead today’.

He explained that he had left a phone message with another solicitor to represent him.

Judge Fay remarked that the accused could not even be sure if this solicitor could take him on.

However, she put the matter back to 19 July next for mention, explaining to the defendant that he could come back then with his new solicitor and that the case would not be going ahead on that date.

Inspector Liam Archbold said that 12 witnesses were present, and that the defendant was still subject to the current bail requirements.